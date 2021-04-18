Being a multitasker is not everyone’s cup of tea. But people who want to keep doing their best in life to grow phenomenally know how to strike a balance in everything they do. A perfect example of the same is Sukham Bagga, who is not only a renowned business woman but also a fashion and fitness blogger. Bagga has been running her family business for the past 10 years which is about the hospitality industry. They own their chain of spas, a banquet and a hotel.

Amid all the business work, Sukham takes out enough time to travel to different places, dedicating her time to fashion and dressing up in style, working out religiously and reading books. Travelling and fashion are her passions and she captures her journey beautifully on her Instagram blog. People appreciate her fashion sense and always ask for tips and suggestions about styling and trends.

As interesting as it may sound, handling so many things can sometimes appear tiring. But Sukham Bagga knows her way to not wearing herself out. So how does she manage to stay passionate and determined? The businesswoman-blogger shares, “Being a mentally strong woman I am guided by my set of core beliefs that help my decision and daily habits.”

Sukham Bagga also says that travelling and reading books also help her to take a break from reality. So when she goes back to work again, she always feels the enthusiasm to carry on. All this hard work eventually paid off well for our talented lady. She is already thriving in the business world. But her social media influencer side has got the recognition it truly deserves.

Recently, Sukham was honoured with the Certificate of Excellence at The 2021 Global Choice Awards for being the Inspiring Woman of the Year (Blogger/Influencer). Winning the honour has given Bagga more confidence and boost to keep doing what she does. She is truly an inspiration for women who have multiple hobbies and want to follow their passion.