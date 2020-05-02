As the whole world is under lockdown due to COVID-19, people all across the globe come together as a community virtually. In such dire times, the sense of togetherness helps us to keep the spirits high. Lately, several social media challenges for grooming and entertainment have become quite the trend.

Kolkata based influencer Satyajit Majumder got inspired and added his twist to it. He initiated the *#PassTheFood* challenge where several youngsters from all across West Bengal jumped on the bandwagon of feeding stray dogs. Satyajit runs one of India’s fastest-growing food, fashion, lifestyle, and motivation blog @Thetwoinoneguy.

Here’s what he says!

What was your thought behind this initiative?

Well, now that we all are indoors, we realise what our true essential needs are. The COVID-19 lockdown has affected people as well as animals. Their basic necessity of food is at stake. We see several initiatives being taken to feed the needy. So, following that thought process, I wanted to come up with a creative mean of spreading this message.

How was the experience of such a unique virtual collaboration?

It was beautiful indeed! The moment I came up with this thought, I started approaching influencers I know. It was overwhelming to get everyone on board with such a positive response. I send out my heartfelt gratitude to @soumili7 @trishchatt @thatcrushvibes @shreyaabhattacharjee @she_truly_madly @mukulkumarjana @iamprakashyadavanshi @sulagna7 @miss_dutta1 @laughtersane @deepanwitabera @ishanibhattacharya @ishanikar.simi @chandrayee_bose for helping me actualize my idea.

Your idea is being appreciated by youngsters. What do you feel about that?

Nothing is difficult when we all come forward united as a community. I am grateful to all the people who have taken part in this challenge. And in this process, several hungry animals have got blessed with food. That’s the ultimate goal of this activity. The more we join in the trend, the better it is for all the stray animals out there.

What made you choose social media as the platform to spread your message?

What’s better than that! We all are virtually united over various social media platforms. It’s a hub where the world is there without any boundaries. It is easy to connect and reach the crowd. I see it as a chain reaction. You initiate something, and the other person likes it and then passes it on to the next. And that’s how your message reaches the global audience. The more we use this connectivity as our strength, the better it will be for us as a community.

Were you afraid to go out and feed the animals?

No, I was not afraid because I did not have to go far out in the streets. I just went outside my home. There are so many cats and dogs in one’s locality. So, it was not at all difficult for the participants. It is of utmost importance to follow social distancing protocols, use hand sanitizer, and wear face-mask to stay safe.

What are your thoughts on the quarantine period that you would like to share with the world?

I feel this period of self-isolation and quarantine is a break for the eco-system. It is a chance for us to think and realise what harm we have caused to our planet so far. As we all restrict ourselves at home, mother nature seems to heal rapidly. It is important for us to take along this lesson even when all this is over. This is also a time to indulge in activities that make us feel good and spend enough time with our family members. Lastly, if we all do our part, we can survive this. After all, we are in this together!