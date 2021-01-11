Akshaya Alshi is a famous name on Instagram and the Fashion Industry. Akshaya Alshi made it big at the age of 18 by winning international beauty title and has been the face of India. Alshi now is a renowned fashion and lifestyle influencer and blogger in India.

She creates fashion related posts for her generation and gets commendable response for her posts on Instagram.

Alshi has worked with the biggest brands and has featured on various websites and Instagram pages. She has collaborated with popular brands for editorials and social partnerships.

Alshi has worked with the biggest brands and has been featured on various websites and Instagram pages like Versace, Forever New, Forever 21, Amazon, Popxo, Myntra, Adidas, Mac Cosmetics, Intercontinental Hotels, Pantaloons, Rareism, Kazo, Givenchy-Centarom, Superdry, Project Eve, Speedo, Masaba Gupta, Cover Story, Uber, Lakme, Bumble, Only, Fiama, Kingfisher, Vero Moda, Jack &. Jones, Stein, Lavie, just to name a few.

In the initial days, Alshi shared her views on different fashion trends on her Instagram and within no time she received a good response through emails and DMs.

Akshaya Alshi has got unique ability and confidence which is helping her capture a name worldwide with her growing charm and alluring beauty.

She began with modelling and decided to pursue a career in the same and represented India at Miss Cosmopolitan World.

Soon, she found herself in the midst of the glamour and fashion field.

Her goal is to work with all her favourite brands and make it look like a dream. What makes her unique is the ability to create and share fashion and beauty ideas which set her apart.

She aims at being extremely effortless in what she does by creating relatable content for young girls, women and sharing her inspiration towards fashion.

Akshaya’s journey has been marvellous. She has carved her way in the blogging industry and now is an inspiration for a lot of micro-influencers.