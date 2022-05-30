The famous among brides: NAV BRAR

Nav Brar is not only a prominent makeup artist but a lifestyle influencer offering unparalleled advice to her clients when it comes to styling for their big day.

From constantly being captivated by glam and makeup products and how they can amplify someone’s elegance, one of Punjab’s famous make-up artists Nav Brar was keen to explore this field from the core. While she was pursuing LLM from the University of Bristol, UK, she began serving as a part-time makeup artist in London. This job compelled her to be crystal clear about the way she should decide in her life and was a starting point for her success story.

After completing her master’s degree in law, she came back to India and began posting her work on her Instagram page to showcase pictures of friends and families whom she had decked up for different events. From dolling you up on your D-day to doing party makeups and no makeup looks; she tried her hands on every other look that is ogle-worthy. In a couple of days of posting these pictures, she began taking appointments from young brides that were yearning to get dolled up by Nav. Since then, Nav has never looked back and has worked both nationally and internationally. Other than India, she has worked with brides from other countries such as Canada, the US, Australia and the UK. She feels blessed to receive calls from clients checking about her availability. Wedlock is an extensively exceptional day in anyone’s life. Everybody wishes to look the nicest of all. Accordingly, if you can count on her art, you are entirely certain to pause and wait for her.

The bridal makeover has endured a radical alteration. Contemporary make-up artists like Nav are the explanation behind it. Ever since she began using her magic in Punjab, she accentuated more simple and modern looks in harmony with the ongoing fashions. She raises the glam quotient of brides on their journey of love. Her profession needs equilibrium and subtleness. The zest of youthful brides is furthermore thriving towards realistic makeup. Consequently, all her services such as Airbrush bridal make-up, Pre-bridal make-up, HD Make-up, Party make-up, Hairstyling etc pursue the recent global trends. Her consistent endeavours made her get highlighted as a makeup & beauty expert on the cover of worthy journals.

She is perceived as an artist who believes in giving a personal touch to every bride. She prefers a unique makeup style each time to enhance the bride’s features. Along with her perfect makeup skills, it is the outstanding treatment provided to the clients that makes her exceptionally distinguished. Once a bride selects her, Nav makes it certain that she looks her best and wiggles everyone’s souls.