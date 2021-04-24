Challenges pave the way and remain unavoidable till the end stance as without challenges exists neither adventure nor growth. This has been propounded well by Fahad Sharif, a 22-year-old glittering entrepreneur, emerging as an impelling icon for the youth. Born and brought up in Karachi, Pakistan, Fahad is a man with sheer determination, passion, and perseverance.

A social media activist, generating a 7 figure income from sundry sources, Fahad has established his stance in the market and at the mere age of 22 and laid the foundation of multiple businesses and has been a part of varying ventures. Sharif is the eminent co-founder and CEO of Alecto Media LLC which is a digitized marketing company, UK-based and Travel Mag Pakistan Ltd., with the goal to revolutionize the current scenario of its clients and propel it into a Billion Dollar firm.

It is often remarked that an innovative mindset when inculcated with the apt qualities in suitable proportions could yield wonders and Fahad is the living example. His firm has utilized contemporary and out-of-the-box methodologies and has become the trendsetter. A college dropout, Fahad initially encountered many disheartening incidents and his parents were quite reluctant about him dropping out. Yet he did not let the flame of optimism die. Determinedly, he kept steering forward and successfully established his firm.

A skillset so profound, Sharif has to date aided clients across the globe from more than 40 major countries inclusive of the USA, Canada, UAE, Australia and others. Through his skillset and strategies, Fahad has curated amazing content, amalgamated with astonishing marketing and PR and a lot other skills combined. He has aided many to acquire a lot and has been quite adaptive.

Fahad Sharif is an exemplary persona who has truly proven that age and skills are unrelated and one can win all he wants if the mind and heart are set at the right place!