How Facebook helped a doctor reach its patients amid the Pandemic

There are some jobs in this world that are noble in nature as they are related to helping and saving the lives of people, and the job of medical professionals comes at the top of this list.

The life of doctors is always very hectic, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, things became more complicated for them as they had to work for many more hours and their lives were also at risk while treating COVID-19 patients.

We have lost many doctors in this fight against the pandemic, but the Indian doctors never lost courage and determination to serve patients in the toughest times.

Dr. Richardson Khristi, the Homoeopathic doctor was also working continuously all through the pandemic, and he was always available for his patients.

In the times when most of the hospitals were converted into COVID-19 hospitals, and the patients who were suffering from other diseases were not able to find doctors for medical treatment, Dr. Richardson Khristi was not only treating many such patients, but he was also increasing awareness about COVID-19 and guiding people to follow all the safety protocols.

If this was not enough, he also distributed masks, sanitizers, etc., free of cost among the poor and needy people in order to save them from the lethal virus.

The efforts and hard work done by Dr. Richardson Khristi have got recognized as the Global Press Release Distribution Network; Times Applaud has awarded him with the Corona Warrior Award 2021 for taking care of his patients and putting his life at stake in times of the pandemic. This is certainly a brilliant move by Times Applaud as Dr. Richardson Khristi deserves all the appreciation and accolades for serving humanity.

Dr. Richardson Khristi completed his Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) from M.S. Pathak Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, a very famous medical college of Vadodara. He is married to Rubymol Richardson Khristi, and he calls her his biggest strength because she has always supported him, whether in good or bad times. Other than the humanitarian work, Dr. Richardson Khristi also uses social media networks as a tool to help people by healing them of their sufferings and inculcating positivity and hopes in order to transform their lives for the better.

He is the owner of two popular Facebook pages – “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. The second page, “GOD will make a way when there seems no way” was created by Dr. Khristi for inspiring people and making them believe that humanity is still alive with posts about the good deeds done by some people in the world.