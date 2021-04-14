If there is one thing that every entrepreneur must learn in the present times it is that working hard will not get you as many results as working smart. Indeed, hard work will always pay off but if you are to achieve something huge then you must take both of these into consideration.

Nitesh Seth has worked in this way all his life, including working for an MNC for 14 years. He has an upper hand and greater advantage because he was academically flawless while he completed his school courses from Ajanta Public School and graduated with a management program while pursuing higher education from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

These 14 years of working after a bunch of years involving research and learning have been a great experience that has been utilized to do even better with some of his other foundations as well as his own family business.

In case you were wondering about how many things this man has been doing, do not lose count, here we go:

Nitesh Seth has a lot of things to be proud of and working with Fortune 500 companies like Aon Hewitt and ADP count among those

His venture Moda Chales prioritizes the production as well as sales of Shawls, Indian wears and also accessories. This is an E-Retailing organization

Another one of his ventures, Stellar Exports is into manufacturing of Net Fabrics

A Shipping company—My Shipper. Manufacturing products and selling them is not enough, even transfer of these goods counts as a major part of the business. He founded this company so that he could mainly target small business organisations that are just beginning out with their company and do not want to get involved with some huge shipping companies. Nitesh Seth has tried to make their job easier by offering them services under simple terms and conditions along with speedy work delivery

S2O – Start Selling Online: The online world is booming and so are the customers who rely on the Internet for the purchase of goods. The idea of e-Commerce has always attracted Seth. This organization was the starting point of foundations

Organizations in relation to VIP Clients, food industry and retail industry

Digital Assets Coach – First of its kind and has mentored many college-going students and young entrepreneurs

Being a founder and contributing to entrepreneurship is one thing and having a humble personality is another, both of which remain important to define the success of an individual. Nitesh Seth gives away a huge piece of his earned profits for the betterment of society through NGOs like Rang De and Voice of Amritsar.

“I have no secrets; it is all in front of you. I thought of a plan, implemented my skills and did it. If you can think about it you can also do it,” puts in Nitesh Seth for his admirers to follow.