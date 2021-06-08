Born in a small town in India, Satyam Rastogi is a well-known name in the world of ethical hacking. However, people do not know ethical hacking closely. Ethical hacking and ethical hacker are used interchangeably to help identify potential threats on a computer or network.

Usually, when a company or person is targeted by hackers, then that person or person needs an ethical hacker so that they can understand the danger of that hacking properly and only ethical hackers do this work. When talking to him about his motivation to get into ethical hacking, he says that all this has happened because of his well-wishers.

Satyam is progressing rapidly in his ethical hacking world.

Satyam Rastogi is a young ethical hacker. He is only 24 years old now. He was born in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand and now lives in Dehradun. When he talks about the motivation of his ethical hacking, Satyam is progressing rapidly in his ethical hacking world.

Satyam is providing services not only in the country but also to foreign companies. Not only this, foreign companies themselves call them on different occasions. However, due to the lockdown these days, he is unable to go out of the country, but have already travelled to more than a dozen countries. Satyam Rastogi believes that hard work and honesty are the only things that can change one’s life.

The uncommon alias alerts his career as an Ethical Hacker. Satyam is a Security Researcher and an ethical hacker, Currently, Satyam is working as a senior manager of the information security department at BAMKO INC which is a US-based Multi-National Company and holding chapters leadership positions in many communities’ cloud security alliance, OWASP foundation, and lot more.

So far he has served many companies as a bug bounty hunter worldwide. Satyam’s mind is constantly occupied with hacking-related stuff.

If we talk about Satyam Rastogi’s certification, then he has achieved many international certifications such as CEH, ECSA, CISA, OSCP, and a lot more. But actually, Satyam Rastogi’s entire life revolves around computers and electronic gadgets. He enjoys spending time with the computer. Therefore, he got much such information related to computers, which many times he could not get even after taking education from a big educational institute.