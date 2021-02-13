Perhaps there are very few people in India who know the distribution business, especially when it comes to the fast-paced world of the telecom industry, than Essa Ismail Merchant.

His brand ‘Advanced Computers and Mobiles India Private Ltd’ is a known name owing to its extensive pan-India reach.

Here’s a glimpse of the distribution business through the eyes of Essa Ismail Merchant.

He began on the distribution path with the sale of pager phones, which he advertised through classified ads, but Essa Merchant believes what gave him an edge was his distribution model.

The said distribution model was a last-mile delivery service that guaranteed stock in hand, much faster than anything seen before in Mumbai. And the reason for this fast speed?

Essa Ismail Merchant had hired bikers who promised delivery guarantee. This distribution model was an instant success, and in some ways, the growth that it bought allowed Advanced Group to bag many international clients.

When the rage of feature phones and smartphones grew in India, Advanced Group already had an established distribution model set. Today the brand has grown with many successes, despite being born from humble beginnings.

“Today, the Advanced Group not only has a pan-India presence but it has also built relations globally. International trade now forms a sizeable portion of our business. The work, till today, yet continues!” says Essa Merchant, on his blog-site, EssaMerchant.com

So what’s next for this distribution house?

“We endeavour to continue to contribute to the Indian economy by creating more jobs. As we head towards an Omni-Channel future for distribution, we continue to invest heavily in the development of these new-age platforms to enable streamlined distribution across the breadth of India”, says the managing director of Advanced Group, Essa Merchant.