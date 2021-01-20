After the success of the song Bhula Dunga, celebrity manager turned producer Kaushal Joshi is ready to try his hands on various avenues in the entertainment industry. Given the fact that Kaushal has wide expertise and immense knowledge about showbiz, the renowned celebrity manager is set to give another shot as a maker.

Having been handling popular artists like Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Shehnaz Gill, to name a few, Kaushal has come a long way with his successful body of work. The multi-talented Joshi is keen on producing non-fiction content for TV and web shows and is waiting for the right script to come his way.

Talking about his journey till date, Kaushal says, “So far the journey has been a blessing to me. I started as a talent manager and it is going great. Working with top-notch celebs has taught me a lot about the industry. I am ready to explore more opportunities. Have been surrounded by super supportive people always and looking forward to paving my way to success with their help.”

Kaushal Joshi is a well-known name in the Indian Television Industry. He is an ardent traveller and a celebrity favourite and his Instagram is a scream of proof. He is often seen with the biggest of the celebrities and is one of the many reasons behind their stardom.