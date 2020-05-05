Cricket is considered as a religion in India and is the most celebrated sport in the country. Whoever makes a career in cricket has one longing wish to play for the country and Indian cricketers rightly inspire with their stories and innumerable achievements.

With a dream to become a cricketer since childhood, Jeel Pareshbhai Gajipara grew up looking at his hero Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s journey as a sportsperson.

Gajipara was born on October 24, 2001, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Since his school, he was fascinated by the sport after which he decided to become a cricketer.

Currently, he is pursuing his B.Com from GLS University. The young and good looking guy also loves to do modelling. However, he considers cricket as his only passion in life. He has played for both domestic as well as international tournaments.

He has played many tournaments in Nepal, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The batsman has also created many records for himself including 97 runs from 32 deliveries for the Mumbai domestic team. Some of his other best scores include 136 runs off 67 deliveries, 116 runs off 71 deliveries and 177 runs off 122 deliveries respectively.

These batting scores totally show his love for the sport and prove that he is here to stay. His hard work and passion for cricket will one day surely fulfil his dream.

Calling MS Dhoni as his idol, Jeel has a dream of playing for India and becoming successful like the former Indian skipper.

“Before playing for India, I want to play in the IPL (Indian Premier League),” he said. For his achievements, Jeel was also featured in a Gujarati newspaper and had his interview on E24 news channel.

The young blood’s journey is commendable.