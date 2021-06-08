An educationist is a person who doesn’t only impart knowledge but also helps with character building. An educationist is one who promotes education while upholding the morals of students. He is the one who devotes their working life to enhance the teaching and learning of others at whatever academic level.

He is also known as the advocate who serves up the most amazing well-being to students. He is the one who has developed a system of education based on communication, equality, and mutual respect between children and professors. He is into a profession that gives him maximum respect, love and esteem from the students.

An amazing personality and a skilful educationist who is working hard to bring change in the field of education is Dr Vinay Agrawal. He is also a young doctorate who is blessed with really amazing leadership qualities. At a very young age, he has achieved a milestone that is commendable. He is aiming to bring necessary changes for the betterment of the system. He has achieved numerous awards like Shiksha Bharti Puraskar-2010 and Bharat Vikas Ratna-2012. He is the one who founded St Peter’s High School in Mumbai. He is also the Founder Chairman of “Bigvacancy.com”, which is India‘s leading recruitment portal.

He aspires to bring better learning, innovation, new ideas and learning in the education system which is praiseworthy. He believes that creativity and new ideas are really very important for the development of the education system and it is also an interesting way to make students understand things fast.

He assumes it as his duty to bring a positive change and a positive environment around for the youth. Just like every other person, he also faced many difficulties in his way but he kept on going. He strongly handled all the challenges and treated them as an opportunity of doing his job in a better way. He never thought of giving up on his dream to do something good for the field of education.

His urge, never give up attitude, belief and confidence always pushed him to follow this path for almost a decade and never stopped him in whatever good he is doing. This is the reason for his success. His stubbornness made him the person he is today.

Someone has rightly said that you can achieve whatever you want if you are determined and focused. Vinay Agrawal taught us that no matter what, one should always stand up to bring revolution wherever it is required. He showed that if your dreams are big then every big problem will become small. You have to work best on your capabilities and never look back and if you follow these steps one day surely you will be successful.