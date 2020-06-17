As human beings, we are born to dream outside of our reality. We grow reading old books with superheroes and fairytales but reality hits hard when you understand reality.

Reaching great horizons of success is the vision of nearly all young mortals. Escaping our chaotic and mundane lives we cannot choose to live in an imaginary world we create for ourselves so we got to pull ourselves back in our actualities and start travelling all kinds of paths and tactfully place our actions. When the mind takes a sprint to the finish line with gallant efforts and full of adrenaline rush all it takes is to step back and reflect on the winnings.

Meet Rahul Kumar Pandey, founder and managing director of FNF MEDIA, a successful young entrepreneur with a graduation degree in civil engineering from Noida International University. Pandey owes his journey to his unique vision of completely new verticals being setup in social media sphere.

Coming from Bihar, where everyone is encouraged to become a government official, Rahul chose to consult his instincts and formed a company of his own that resonated and represented his ideas. The 25-year-old’s rooting his coherence of actions in Patna acknowledged the high requirements in the digital territory and now happens to be one of the youngest self-made influencer marketing tycoons in India.

Back in the time, throughout his professional career as an employee, Rahul was strategizing for influencer marketing thereby opting night shifts for his job. Amused by the power of the digital forum, he started training and gearing up at the back of his mind for his entrepreneurial journey henceforth.

Leaving his job in just 30 days, he initiated taking up freelance projects and tapped on the huge clientele as the likes of Sony TV, Department of Information and Public Relations PCRA, Twitter specialist for Jet Airways, Social Media management for Balaji Telefilms and so on. His promotional and crisis management communication campaigns and strategies brought great results to sectors he served including banking, FMCG, politics and Bollywood.

Assembling all the chunks of statistics he gathered with the passage of time, Pandey commenced FNF MEDIA in November 2017. Having started with a single intern, FNF MEDIA has expanded to a batch of 21 employees. With years passing by, FNF MEDIA established ongoing businesses with conglomerates like Reliance Entertainment, Comio Mobiles, Kajaria Tiles, PCRA, etc. Now, FNF MEDIA has branches in Patna, Delhi and Mumbai with a network of over 10,000+ influencers countrywide of all major categories and digital platforms.

“Chasing perfection leads to excellence,” he says. His constant endeavour towards perfection has resulted in a million-dollar turnover in a couple of years.

This fascinating journey from an ordinary employee to becoming a successful entrepreneur and ruling the business world speaks volumes on how you can always return to square zero and fight back your way up with all your focus, dedication and persistence. Rahul executed his visions and stood firm.