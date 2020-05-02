There are very rare individuals who hold expertise in multiple fields. In medicine, Dr Neeraj Sahni needs no introduction. A man par excellence with tremendous knowledge has contributed significantly in dentistry and medicine. With having done his Bachelor of Dentistry from India, he did his M Sc from the Eastman Dental Institute and Hospital in London.

With this, he even pursued medical training from the University of London. Specialized in Oral Medicine, Dr Sahni has been closely involved in the research, development and the implementation of medicine to curb oral cancer. His global work experience of more than 17 years and his associations with the best hospitals in the UK has given Dr Neeraj worldwide recognition as one of the best dentists and medical practitioners.

With his vast educational background and training in Maxillofacial Surgery at Eastman Dental Institute, Dr Sahni explored different horizons in medicine. He is the only doctor and dentist in India to have degrees in medicine and dental medicine. With dual degrees, he has handled many complicated cases and has successfully treated them.

Carving his name as one of the most trusted doctor and dentist, his dental and medical treatments are said to be world-class at feasible rates. After his studies and overseas training, Dr Sahni returned to his motherland and now provides consultations in Delhi, Gurgaon, Budapest, London, Dubai and other parts of the world. Earning global recognition in dentistry, he has attracted more than 1,100 dental tourists and has designed almost 500,000 happy teeth all over the world.

Without any hassle and pain, Dr Neeraj’s treatments are bloodless and painless, understanding the needs and concerns of the patients. Dr Sahni’s work has been appreciated by my many publications and he has also published many articles and books. The doctor has even got a special team which specializes in plastic surgery. The beauty services and treatments include breast reduction, breast implants, double chin correction, figure correction, tummy tuck, dimple creation, nose correction and eyelid surgery.

Over the years, Dr Neeraj has won many accolades and awards including the Best Dental Entrepreneur in 2013. Moreover, the dentist has also been associated with many top companies like 3M, Zimmer Biomet, Allergan, GC Aesthetics, Dentsply Sirona, and Cereplas to name a few.

Dr Neeraj, on various occasions, has been a guest speaker at the University of Sharjah. His other interest is photography. During his university term, he was the vice-president of the Photography club which organized many events and exhibitions.