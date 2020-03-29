It is truly said that a smile is the most beautiful thing a person can wear. For a flawless, pearly white, straight, even looking smile, it doesn’t get any better than veneers. Dr Kshama Chandan, who is a Mumbai based smile designer, has done her Master’s in Advanced Prosthodontics. she has shared a few tips on how to have a perfect smile and also gives a proper insight into the role of veneers, its validity and much more.

Q: What are veneers exactly?

A: Veneers are wafer-thin, custom made shells of tooth-coloured material applied to the front surface of the teeth. Veneers’ design is based on the shape of the patients face, lip structure, complexion, and the state of the teeth when they come in for a consultation.

Q: Who is a candidate for veneers?

A: Anyone having chipped, cracked, crooked, missing or worn out teeth is a candidate for smile makeover using veneers. It is not necessary that only celebrities get a smile makeover done. It could be anyone with an unhappy smile.

Q: Do you have to veneer all your teeth?

A: It varies from veneering a single tooth to all your front teeth; either partial coverage or full coverage veneers depending upon the requirements and needs of the patient.

Q: Can you visualise the final smile before starting the procedure?

A: Definitely! After the wants and needs of the patients are discussed, temporary versions are made. These are blueprints of the final smile; more like a temporary smile trial which gives the patient a rough idea of how the final smile will look and also gives him/her time to think about any changes that he/she would want to make.

Q: How is the procedure performed?

A: In most cases, veneers require very little preparation before they are bonded permanently to the tooth. The entire procedure is painless and requires 2 to 3 visits.

Q: What is the aftercare like?

A: A basic oral maintenance hygiene regimen should be adopted which includes brushing every morning and night and also using a mouthwash. A correct brushing technique, picking the right brush and flossing regularly is also a must.

Q: How long do veneers last?

A: Veneers are usually sturdy and should last for about 10-15 years subject to proper care. Regular follow-ups are mandatory.