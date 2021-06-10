The ongoing covid scenario has wreaked havoc for countless families who have lost their near and dear ones.

It is a known fact that it has also affected businesses across the country. Amid such tough times, Dnyanesh Dongare recently donated essential items to orphanages in Pune by partnering with an Industrial Air dryer manufacturing firm Drytech Engineers Pvt Ltd.

In relation to this he said, ‘It has been some time since I am not much active in doing maternity photoshoot, newborn photoshoot, pre-wedding photography or any sort of photography. We all are going through tough times, and we need to come forward and contribute and help each other, try and come out of this situation. I am doing my bit, and I thank all of them who are coming up with any sort of help for the people in need. Let’s hope for the better tomorrow.’

The Pune-based photographer is one of the well-known photographers in the country, and he runs a firm named Maxraj photography, which is recognized for special Maternity and Baby photography sessions.