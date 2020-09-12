Consistently entertaining with a contagious positive vibe is just one of those descriptions to introduce the oh-so-talented pride of Virginia Beach, DJ Ty Street.

The DJ is famous for holding such amusing performances on every stage with his signature white cowboy boots on. TY is always wearing those peculiar pair of boots in every event he gets to perform. They are his go-to as he delivers an unforgettable party.

People might be wondering how he bested other DJs of his generation. As a son of a former member of a 90’s band, “Easy Street”, he became inclined to the music industry. His father, Mr. Street, became his sole perimeter. He always looked up to his father’s achievement in the field. As a young dreamer, he aspired to be an entertainer someday. Today, he is achieving more than he ever wanted.

He was able to host several sponsored events by companies like Red Bull, Vans: Off the Wall, Miller Lite, Jack Daniels, and Monster Energy. His talent was given notice by country music artists including Dan & Shay, Little Big Town, Brett Eldredge, Chris Young, Old Dominion, Brantley Gilbert, Luke Combs, Lady A, Maren Morris, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Kane Brown, Travis Tritt, Morgan Wallen, and Darius Rucker. His performance can be painted like every Coachella Festival. Indeed, he is a whole new level of entertainment personality.

His DJ career is continuously growing. He already achieved his childhood goal, and he is now looking forward to greater opportunities ahead of him. His next target milestone is to go on a world tour, which is not impossible for a very talented man like him.

Maybe the current situation the world is facing forced his shows to be rescheduled, yet it does not stop him from doing what he loves. Due to his vision of limitless learning and improvement, he started hosting social media live events to bring entertainment to people during the pandemic and to sharpen his ability through frequent series of exercises.

Some can say that being young is one of the reasons why he is full of life and enthusiasm on stage. Candidly, there is no more joy above cloud nine after reaching your dreams. Ty’s youthful soul reflects his artistry and musical expression. His transcendent aura of providing wholesome optimism and glee are all products of his love of what he is doing. Aside from the love of music and entertainment, what fulfills Ty’s heart is enjoying his freedom of joining rallies and contributing some of his gains from hosting to several charities.

Catch DJ Ty Street in the nightclubs of the Hampton Roads and Nashville areas.