DJ Sunny Deepak is known for his private party events which take him all over India. This NYE, DJ Sunny Deepak took it internationally as he played for the “Thai Sindhi Association” in Bangkok.

Excerpts from a talk:

Can you tell us about your overseas gig?

It was beautiful. Playing for a new set of people in a different country was on my bucket list. As I’ve never played for them before, I was eager to know the reaction and how educated the crowd is with all the latest Bollywood numbers. It turned out that they were very well updated with today’s music and as it was a family gathering, I played new and old Hindi numbers. The party went on till 4 AM and they had a blast. I’m looking forward to playing for them again in the near future.

The hospitality I received by TSA was absolutely amazing. It felt like a home away from home. Their energy was outstanding and that’s what I loved about TSA. After that party, I’m glad I’ve got inquiries to play in other parts of the world.

Apart from Bangkok, Which are the other cities you have covered?

I’ve covered Mumbai, Agra, Delhi, Bangalore, Vijayawada, Bekal (Kerala), Pune, Ooty, Kodaikanal and many more.

What was the venue at Bangkok?

The Venue was Radisson Suites Sukhmuvit which is located in the heart of the city. We had about 500 people dancing all night.

Do you have any Videos/Vlog of your journey?

I’m glad you asked. Yes, I’ve done a Vlog showcasing the entire event. It’s available on my YouTube/Website.