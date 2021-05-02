The music lovers of Pune do know Dhiren, the man popularly known as DJ D-Rain.

It’s been six years in this field and his popularity has soared all these years among the youth community. It all started after his schooling and today he has emerged as one of the finest and youngest turntablists in India.

Thanks to his love and passion for music that kept him running along with paving his way to success. It started when his brother pushed him to go for a professional course in the field of music considering his inclination and dedication towards it.

He then took up an internship under a known DJ in his place and later with a roller coaster ride, he carved his niche hard in this domain. His two months of professional training helped him to gain practical experience, which eventually led his journey in this field. Ever since he entered his desired field, he has given performances at number of renowned places in Pune and other cities as well. Right from being a part of Asia’s largest music festival called Sunburn Holi to performing with the globally acclaimed DJ Vini Vici, he remained part of a concert called Gurbax with sensational singer from india – Guru Randhawa.

He had competed with all the talented and young DJs to emerge as the top 14th DJs in Delhi at the top DJ Awards. Besides, the DJ also released a hybrid trap single called Tripping along with Dj Yoshchi, which mesmerized all the listeners.

The melodious bass seems to come up with too many elements that helped to transcend the musical journey. One can find it to be a hard-hitting kick that came from the infectious synths. This musical treat was seen getting shared on all the music platforms including Gaana, Jiosaavn, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and iTunes to name a few.

Hence, D-Rain is not just a DJ but he also happens to be a turntablist giving it a more professional term in the music industry.