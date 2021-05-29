There has been a drastic evolution in the music industry in the last few years and there are ample amounts of remix lovers across the globe. It will not be wrong to say that the new age singers, music composers, and DJs are a major channel of this evolution.

With the change of music preferences, the opportunities for several DJs have also amplified. Nowadays, DJs do not just stick to discos or clubs but have spread their reach to big events and parties. At present time, various movies contain remix versions of the songs by some of the iconic DJs.

DJ Ankit Rohida, a brilliant DJ, believes that his profession has evolved a lot and has a lot of scope in the future. “There was a time when DJing was not even counted as a profession but now as the scope and spread of the entertainment industry has evolved the perspective of looking at DJ among people also changed. Today DJs do not just stick to Discos,” said Ankit.

Besides the evolution of the entertainment industry, the taste and preferences of the people have also changed. Many people enjoy remixes and mashups which are responsible for bringing various DJs into the spotlight.

Ankit Jaipal Rohida who goes as DJ Ankit Rohida began his career in 2014. In this career span of 7 years, Ankit has won several competitions like Symbiosis war of DJs held at Blue Frog Pune in 2018. With his utter dedication and determination, the amazing DJ got a chance to perform alongside Pritam Chakraborty, Boman Irani, Urvashi Rautela, Chunky Pandey, and many more.

The talented artist even shared the stage with various legendary DJs of India such as DJ Suketu, DJ Akbar Sami, DJ Lemon, DJ Kaz, and many more. His remixes are regularly featured on Gener Asian Radio (Houston), Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM, and Radio City 91.1. Ankit has performed at multiple cities across the globe like Dubai, Doha, and various parts of India.