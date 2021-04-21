There are some people who go above and beyond for the welfare of others around them and one such person is Divy Trivedi.

Divy is a well-known personality in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and has been gaining nationwide popularity for his contributions to the welfare of his community so much so that he has been praised by PM Modi himself.

Divy believes in social awareness and has been a key instrument in women empowerment, Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan and the empowerment of the youth in the country. He has been a part of over 20 campaigns to spread awareness on the Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan and serves to inspire the young people of India as he believes that the youngsters are the driving force of the nation.

Divy also holds esteemed titles and even serves as the ambassador for various committees and organisations. He serves as the Managing director of Trivedi Associates and has many more laurels under his belt. He has a variety of titles like the State Youth Award for Gujarat. He also serves as the brand ambassador for the Amateur India Fashion Council and the Swachha Bharat Abhiyaan.

He is the National Secretary for the South Asian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vice President of the World Book of Records. That’s not all, he is also the director of the Vakradanta Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd and the Youth general secretary for the Shree Samast Gujarat Brahmsamaj.

When asked about his views, he said, “I personally am of the belief that the younger generation is the true driving force of our nation and given that we are the leading country in terms of the number of youngsters I believe that India will progress tremendously in the next few years and so I want to contribute as much as I can to guide them in the right direction.”