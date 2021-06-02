Musical videos are everyone’s favourite at present. Who does not like the combination of glamorous stars with iconic singers? The musical represents the exact flavour of entertainment that the viewer craves for and if it is the creation of any prominent director, nothing can match that. This season will mark the release of some of the amazing music videos by renowned director Aman Prajapat.

Aman, who has time and again impressed us with his mesmerizing music videos, is all set to amaze us with 3 back-to-back music videos that hold the power to blow away our minds. The director’s videos have without a doubt ruled the hearts of numerous individuals and the release of these amazing songs will surely make the day for his fans.

The songs are filled with famous stars of the industry who cannot be ignored by anyone. The first is Jis Waqt Tera Chehra starring dashing Karan Kundra and stunning Deana Dia. Moving forward, it would be Mar Hi Dalogi featuring gorgeous Jumana Khan and handsome Faisu. Last but not least, Geda Geda in the voice of super singers Raftaar and Shabbir Khan.

Aman Prajapat has proved his presence in the industry by making songs that not only go viral but also break records. He began his journey as an associated director in soap operas like Afsar Bititya and Ek Ghar Banuga. The director went on to try his hands in movies and successfully became a part of movies like Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoo, Rocky Handsome, Fitoor and many more which were associated with his company Mindblowing.

The director has worked with many talented actors like Arjun Bijlani, Addah Khan, Asim Riaz, and many other top names from the entertainment industry.