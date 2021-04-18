No one can question the disruptive growth potential of the digital space. To understand it, we don’t even have to go beyond. When searching about a product or service, looking through the business online, validating its digital dominance has become our impulse. Therefore, jumping on the digital bandwagon for both big and small organizations is no more a preference, but a necessity.

Especially in the current times, when COVID-19 has hastened the adoption of digital technologies, with changes that are here to stay for the long haul.

Stressing on the importance of a business to be digitally active, let’s throw in some numbers. It is estimated that the digitization of small and medium businesses (SMBs) could add $158 to $216 billion to India’s gross domestic product by 2024. Also, 68% of Indian SMBs are keen on roping in digital platforms to increase their reach and customer experiences. (Source: Cisco India SMB Digital Maturity Study 2020).

That said, having a digital strategy in place for any business is of paramount importance, and here is where digital transformation companies come into the mainframe to help businesses discover their capabilities.

Combining a deeper understanding of digital technologies and customer experiences, AppInventiv is helping businesses and governments explore the digital-first benefits.

Devising a 3-step framework on vision, plan and action, AppInventiv helps give a clearer understanding of how digital transformation takes place and its importance in terms of customer-centricity.

One could also not solely rely on technology to drive digital transformation for a business, but how effectively are they being adopted to offer newness.

And this is where AppInventiv offers strategic intervention. The digital transformation service provider uses data-driven insights and better UX strategies to understand customer’s preferences and then feed them into a business strategy that enables personalization, relevancy, real-time feedback and agility.

AppInvetiv’s impetus behind digitally transforming businesses is multifold. With the better display of products and services, reduced operational costs through automation, greater access to data and analytics, it helps businesses enrich their customer experiences, thus increasing sales and revenue on their marketing spends.

Through their strategic interventions making businesses across 20+ sectors, digitally-able, AppInventiv has extended its services across borders with offices in the United States, UAE and Australia. Generating over 40 crore revenue in 2020, the company is keen on associating and digitalising as many businesses in the near future.

When it comes to enabling insurers and financial service providers to drive sustainable growth, TCS digital transformation strategy focuses on customer experiences. Keen on building intelligent, agile, automated customer experiences on the cloud for its clients, the company aims a double-digit growth in FY22.

Expecting multi-year growth, the tech service company will spearhead global clients’ transform to digital and shift their applications to the cloud.

Talking about digital breakthroughs, Accenture too, is leveraging the growth opportunity to help companies embrace the change. Through end-to-end digitalization, the company empowers its clients from more than 120 countries to change every facet of how they go to market: their services, value propositions, target customers and price points.

Having already established the fact that digital transformation is crucial for a businesses’ survival, building a strategic plan, and planning the right tools can only help a business reach its digital maturity, which these digital transformation companies dwell upon in great detail.

With our new emerging digital media and interactive era, the intervention of digital transformation service providers to revamp Indian traditional business models, inconsistent with the technology, will help bolster their presence in a fiercely competitive marketplace.