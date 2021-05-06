The internet is all about trends. To stay up to date, it is crucial to follow these trends. But a few exceptions, rather than following the latest trends, create a trend of their own. Abhay Pandya, a young and creative talent from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, proved his mettle in the digital domain by creating exceptional content.

Many are not aware of his work but he is the mastermind behind building some of the most followed accounts on Instagram. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Abhay was made to understand what content works the best over the Internet.

As a content creator, he has built multiple accounts on Instagram that have a follower-base in thousands and millions. The Instagram accounts created by him include ‘millionaire_lines’, ‘successcharge’, ‘6amhacks’, ‘successcode’, ‘trollscasm’, ‘istudentsfacts’ and ‘the.confused.indian’. The stupendous success of these accounts shows the true power of content.

“When I started with creating content, I researched what works the best on the internet. To my surprise, it was pretty simple. Any static content or video content that has a relatable value to the audience works the best over the internet. While many content creators focus on creating trending memes, my goal was to create a variety of content for the different audiences,” quoted the digital entrepreneur.

With a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, Abhay had a safe zone to secure a salaried job. But his talent took him on a completely different level. During the last year of college, while observing the ever-growing demand for memes, Pandya dedicated his time to creating funny, meaningful and original content. The Instagram accounts created by him cater to different sections of people like businessmen, millennials, students, youth among others. He finally bid adieu to engineering when the cumulative network of his social media accounts reached the mark of 200K within the first two months.

His out of the box content can tickle anyone’s funny bone, motivate any individual and also educate any person. Offering the best content through diversified social media accounts, Abhay Pandya seems to be unstoppable. As of now, he has established a network of more than 15 million on Instagram and is still growing strong. Besides this, his expertise in social media marketing, digital media campaigns and online advertising have helped many small-scale brands to reach newer heights over the digital domain. Being a learner and student for life, Abhay Pandya considers the internet as his best teacher that brought a tremendous change in his life.