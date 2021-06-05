In this world, there is hardly anyone who doesn’t dream. However, only a selected few of us get to see our imagined wonders manifest into something tangible in the real world. Rushabh Kothari counts himself among these blessed ones since he gets to see his perfect version of digital marketing come true through his brainchild- Elite Discoveries.

This young, five-year-old company has seen one of the fastest growth rates among startups in this particular industry. The young visionary, along with his diligent team, has managed to grow a small name generating $1000 a year, to a behemoth $500,000 in a matter of half a decade!

When it comes to social media branding today, we struggle to find anyone at par with these guys. Their transparent business has successfully managed to join together 25 different companies within the niche for fueled online marketing of their clients. They have helped over 750 clients achieve extreme brand outreach, and expand their visibility through targeted advertisement.

Rushabh’s success story doesn’t only have an uphill graph. At the time of its conception, Elite Discoveries faced many hurdles, and there were significant periods of instability. However, this virtual knight would often tell himself- “Never forget why you started this”- and this thought kept him striving forward until success was finally achieved.

He puts extensive efforts into researching the market for his clients and comes up with industry-specific plans within a niche. As a chartered accountant, he has worked with companies generating over billions of revenue in a year that has given him a strong insight into how small to large scale businesses function. Therefore, if there are any new age complexities that your brand might face- Rushabh will come with the perfect solution to sort that out.

The company continues to show positive growth every passing day.