With his popular Instagram pages, Aurangabad Food Explorer and Aurangabad Insider, entrepreneur Harshvardhan Shahi has created his own place in the field of digital marketing and his guidance is considered important in the food industry of the region Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Social media sensation and digital marketing pioneer of Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Harshvardhan Shahi tells about the future of digital marketing and its trends.

The intro to the topic

Harshvardhan Shahi shares that though 2020 was a disaster for maximum sectors, the social media proved to be the most happening field. Taking that connection ahead, the world is now going to be on social media for maximum time and that is the biggest opportunity for digital marketing.

Scope for Digital Marketing

Harshvardhan Shahi tells that studies show that the use of Instagram and Facebook as well as entertainment apps like Amazon, Netflix etc. has increased tremendously. Harshvardhan Shahi advises that it has laid down a good path for digital marketing as various brands and various fields have recognized the effectiveness and reach of digital marketing on their businesses.

Harshvardhan Shahi wants the aspiring people to concentrate on the market study, survey and observation first to assess the scope of opportunity and then focus on target customers.

What the field wants and needs

Harshvardhan Shahi warns that quality content, trustworthy information, and authenticity of services are necessary ingredients for digital marketing.

Customer-generated information, videos with good scripts, brand accountability, influencer marketing, data visualization, remote working culture and e-commerce will be the most important and happening subjects in digital marketing in coming days, as observed by Harshvardhan Shahi.

Virtual consultations, live streaming of events, use of most relevant social media channel, and live interactions will now accelerate marketing, forecasts Harshvardhan Shahi.

Content – The most important part

About content in digital marketing, Harshvardhan Shahi tells with his experience and observations that writing which appeals to customers, content giving comprehensive information, use of attractive headings and punch lines, use of keyword reach phrases, content with well-organized format creating the identity of your platform, Google authorship, disciplined monitoring are the keys to success in digital marketing.

Opinion and message

Sharing all this very valuable and useful tips, Harshvardhan Shahi wishes that this field may prosper more than our expectations and much business as well as employment opportunities may come out.

Harshvardhan Shahi also wants this sector forms a considerable part and plays a vital role in the country’s economy.

Harshvardhan Shahi assures to come back again with valuable inputs.