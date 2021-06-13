Digital marketing is quickly emerging as one of the best ways to sell products. Getting noticed online is difficult, and it’s impossible if you don’t have the right skills and mindset. You need to learn a great deal in order to blend in and earn people’s respect on your platform of choice.

Entrepreneur Chris Chong is an expert in the field. Here are his five simple digital marketing tips that will help you dominate the online world.

Picture your ideal buyer

In order to sell, you need to know who you’re selling to. “Write out a profile for your ideal client,” said Chong. “Include their age, gender, race, hobbies, interests—anything you can think of.” You can then use this information to decide what to post on social media or who to target ads to.

Focus on mobile

Make sure that your websites and ads look great on mobile. “Most people aren’t looking at stuff on their computer anymore. They’re browsing on their cell phone. If your website looks crappy to this audience, they’ll ignore you completely.” Keep this in mind while building your site, and always check how it looks on multiple phones from different manufacturers.

Work with influencers

You could run ads to get the word out there about your next product. However, many people have learned not to respond to paid advertising. That’s where influencers come in. “Find people who post on your platform of choice and offer them free products in exchange for posting about your brand. If you’re making a decent amount of money, you can find influencers with more followers who you’ll pay.”

Pick the right social media platform(s)

Every once in a while, a new social network emerges. With the same frequency, one of them goes out of business or favour. “If you’re targeting young people, stay away from Facebook. If you want adults, avoid TikTok. Really pay attention to who you’re targeting.”

Prioritize retention

Once someone has bought one of your products, you know that they’re interested in what you’re selling. You shouldn’t let this go to waste. “Get people on your email list or following you on social media after they make a purchase. You want them to keep up with you and buy more products in the future.”

There’s no better time than the present to get into digital marketing. It will make it much easier to sell your products and grow your business because you’ll bring in customers from all over the world!