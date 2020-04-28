United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the developed country in terms of economy, trade, investment, information technology, infrastructure and tourism, the country has seen substantial growth over the last few years.

Needless to say, it will see rapid growth in this decade.

In the era of social media, many experts and bloggers have also flourished in every field.

In the field of tech, Rashed Ali Almansoori has made his name in the last one year.

His content has clicked well with the audiences and even his website has lately got humongous traffic from the Middle East countries.

The digital creator believes that quality over wins over quantity. “Numbers don’t matter. What matters the most is the quality services you offer”, quoted Rashed.

He further also laid emphasis on the importance of coping up with the latest trends.

When asked about the future of Dubai in the coming years, the social media expert said that it will lead the race in terms of technology and will become the global technological destination. The innovations lately have also seen the rise of the bloggers and influencers which will increase more in the coming years.

Furthermore, Rashed Ali Almansoori said, “Dubai Paperless Strategy will be one of its kind. Simply eradicating paper from day-to-day lives and going digital for transactions is the next big thing to watch out for. As far as conveying information is concerned, bloggers and influencers from the tech world will reach out to every audience.”

Besides being a tech blogger, the 29-year old is a web developer and designer who also holds specialization in creating Instagram and Snapchat lenses.

Currently, he is improvising by adding Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning as his two new skills.