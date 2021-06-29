Syncretic economists and policymakers who can hold several ideas in their thoughts are better for the world than “one-handed” economists who push one large theory regardless of context. One such person is Neh Srivastava, President of CSSOS and a principled policymaker. Along with being a policymaker, he is also a social activist and famous keynote speaker.

An Exemplary Policymaker

This civil servant is the president of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Central Secretariat Services Officers Society (CSSOS). He has handled numerous significant positions in his career, including Commerce and Textile, Prasar Bharti, and DG of Foreign Trade under the government of India, in addition to being a well-known author and environmentalist.

As a policymaker, he always implements his contributions to the nation’s improvement with the goal of benefiting the general people, and the government greatly appreciates his efforts.

Over the years, he has gained immense knowledge and experience in the fields of Administration, Management, Planning, Legal, Finance, Policy-Making and implementation.

Policies for the upliftment of the country

With an aim to be the voice of the underprivileged, he has numerous certifications in management and administration such as Export Marketing, EXIM Policy, Procedure, Marketing & Documentation and WTO SPS Agreement.

In 2019, during that time, the country’s real estate field was sinking so the key policy initiatives of Dr Neh Srivastava boosted and supported the real estate market as a whole. His suggestion comforted several realtors who had been suffering from a two-year tax holiday on notional rent on the unsold property. The government has benefited various realtors, particularly in the NCR and MMR zones, since last year, when it extended the tax exemption on notional rent on such units for another two years.

The budget plan, according to developers and advisors, would benefit developers in many metropolitan and other urban and semi-urban areas. Later, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal prolonged the tax-free period for a few more years.

With his extensive knowledge, he has expressed his opinion on the high pricing of lands in Delhi and how it has become a distant dream for a person with a decent or average dream to own such an asset. The Ministry of Urban Development’s Land Pooling Policy, which requires a developer to submit a minimum of 5 acres of agricultural land to DDA, which will develop the entire area and return residential land equal to 60% of the developer’s land, is one of the government’s efforts. His actions are motivating and beneficial to the general public. People eagerly anticipate his next move toward societal improvement.

The accolades in his bag

With the expertise of over 20 years, he has achieved various milestones, including receiving an Honorary Doctorate in Strategic Planning from California Public University in the 3rd International Conference on Multidisciplinary Research Trends in Arts, Science, Engineering, and Technology [ICMRTASET – 2019]. In the year 2020, he was also honoured with the Outstanding Professional Achievement Award. Along with various accolades, he was awarded the Bharat Shaurya Shri Award in 2019. He was the guest of honour at the 2018 Youth Achievement Award and the State Convener of Uttar Pradesh’s “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” (Sanitation) in the same year.