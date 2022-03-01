DeSpace launches celebrity-focused NFT platform

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the international market by storm. It gained substantial interest from celebrities across the globe. They are unique digital assets on blockchain that prove the authenticity of real-world items like music, videos, art, in-game items, digital images, even real estate, and company ownership too.

NFT hysteria is like wildfire in the Bollywood industry in particular. From artists to designers to big screen superstars, everyone is investing in NFTs and exploring this popular and emerging marketplace.

As celebrity NFTs are entering the momentum phase, DeSpace protocol has roped Indian celebrities from the world of Bollywood to be part of its non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace.

With Despace protocol, celebrities collaborate and bring their unique NFTs to their fans around the world. Actors, musicians, and other popular content creators are among those developing NFTs with DeSpace and promoting the platform to their audiences.

As of now, Aditya Narayan, Payal Rajput, Karishma Kotak, Nyrraa Banerji, Nishant Malkhani, Divya Agarwal, Daisy Shah, Puja Banerjee, Parvati Nair, Archana Gupta is a few among the many celebrities who have already signed up with the DeSpace to allow their fans to buy NFTs on the platform. In the coming next few weeks, the platform will reveal other celebrities and their NFT drops.

Chief Marketing Officer, DeSpace Protocol, Micky Irons says “The emergence of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is possibly the biggest disruption that has happened in the art world in recent history, completely changing the way we perceive, own, and consume art. NFTs are unique cryptographic tokens that record the ownership of a digital asset, such as an image, using the same blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.”

“DeSpace will be a game-changer in the crypto space, being the first-ever and the largest NFT service provider for curated digital assets. As we know, NFT is currently strange to Bollywood, but I’m sure they (film stars) will see this as another platform where they can use their existing content and generate revenue” he added.

CEO and Co-Founder of DeSpace, Obasi Francis says, “We want to offer our clients the ability to create and sell NFTs more easily to everything that is out in the market today. Our clients from the Indian film industry, arts, sports, etc., can offer their customers the capacity to buy, sell and hold NFTs by integrating with the DeSpace platform.”

“DeSpace promises to be the safest and user-friendly licensed NFT marketplace”, he added.

For media and entertainment companies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a special class of assets that represent a new way to monetize intellectual property and keep fans invested — literally — in their brands.

The main aim of DeSpace protocol is to create a stable, intuitive, and secure system in the DeFi industry for every user, as well as to create value for the NFT cards in their ecosystem.

DeSpace is an advanced DeFi and NFT navigation tool that empowers users with a range of DeFi and NFT items from around the crypto ecosystem, including products, all from a single interface. The company aims at having the biggest digital art collection in the world and creating a unique community of creators, collectors, and celebrities.

The platform creates an ecosystem that values our NFT cards, where one can increase their farming income with the NFTs, which means that every card will add more interest to their farming.

DeSpace protocol is supported by DeChain, which is a Layer-2 blockchain solution that connects disparate chains and allows easy transactions across several bridges. Every time a user transacts, they are rewarded with DES, a native token that also unlocks a massive amount of utility within the platform.