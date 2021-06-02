Hailing from the Falakata village in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, Debjyoti Saha is a 23-year-old dynamic entrepreneur taking the education industry by storm with his unprecedented ideas to help the students of this age.

Having completed high school with a lack of information on how to go about it further, Debjyoti realized that a change was needed to be made in the education system. Therefore, he initiated his own venture named OkAdmission simplifying the realms of education in the country. His transformative idea is recognised and selected as one of India’s top 100 startup ideas and is gaining massive success across the county.

But the journey of founding the firm wasn’t an easy one. Debjyoti Saha hails from a modest family and even though he inherited a business sense, he was still looking at entrepreneurship with a wide eye.

Having moved to Dehradun to complete his graduation in agriculture, Debjyoti was propelled towards bringing answers to the burning issues of our country.

He was in the planning stage to build an agrotech setup that unfortunately could not materialize, but no amount of failure could stop this visionary. From the many issues that Debjyoti was eyeing on, he was concerned about school children being subjected to uncertainty and confusion about their career choices, which institutions to attend and lack of correct information on various entrances, admissions and courses.

Debjyoti believed in bringing solutions rather than cribbing about them. In 2017, at the nascent age of 19 years, Debjyoti’s first venture DMG Educational Foundation was incepted. Even though the venture was expanding its arms and several reputed colleges tied up with them for various avenues, they couldn’t cap a large market because of physical barriers.

Destiny wanted the entrepreneur to pursue a venture in the education industry again. This time he was equipped with an unparalleled experience. He found Okadmission.com in the year 2020 which is headquartered in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Today, OkAdmission has raised over 3 million rupees as pre-seed funding and are striding many opportunities to become a market leader.

OkAdmission has come to the rescue of scores of students across the country for hassle-free search, comparisons and funding opportunities by collaborating with financial institutions in the country.

Students can also select hostels, find professional career counsellors who provide seamless and holistic insights so that students get beforehand understanding and expectations from a particular stream, course or career and not get doomed after investing significant time, effort and money into the same.

A strong believer in the power of the internet, Debjyoti Saha has built a venture from a vacuum in the Indian education sector and is now reaping the benefits of a large reach owing to the incentives of the internet.

OkAdmission is not another educational venture which wants to spread its roots to the massive student-base in the country. It is an ed-tech success that is hailed as the world’s first and only technology-driven career counselling and admissions help platform.

From hostels to careers and proper loan assistance up until giving expert insights on the most suited vocation, OkAdmission will certainly reach its goal of producing a thousand jobs by 2024 with one lakh student admission target with the records that are breaking of late.

Debjyoti Saha with his exemplary vision and innovativeness is grabbing each opportunity of this massive ed-tech industry and is inspiring entrepreneurs to never give up on their goals. According to this entrepreneur, “When consistency and hard work combine, it gives birth to a vision that excels.”