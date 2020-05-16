Debashish Talukdar is a 22-year-old young man who grew up in a small town in Assam and is running a digital marketing company while pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science & Engineering from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology. However, that is not the only amazing thing about this charismatic young entrepreneur!

In all humility, Debashish states that he doesn’t possess any “distinctive entrepreneurial trait”, only “a large amount of focus” that has helped him excel in his business, which is Talukdar Consulting. Debashish Talukdar is one of Asia’s best social media marketers who shows aspiring millennial entrepreneurs the right way to win the race.

It is this tremendous amount of focus that puts him a notch above the current millennial generation which is currently overwhelmed with the onslaught of information available on social media.

Debashish lives by the adage – “It doesn’t matter what you do with your craft; what matters is how many times you practice your craft.” And once this dynamic young man sets his sights on something, he doesn’t allow himself to be distracted by anything until he has achieved it.

He started on his path to entrepreneurship with e-commerce. But when he attempted dropshipping, he required some capital. At that time, one of his friends suggested that he leverage his social media marketing skills. Thus, he shifted his focus to social media marketing space and started working to boost the revenue and social media presence of other businesses.

When asked how social media helped him in achieving what he has today, Debashish replied, “Thanks to YouTube and other social media sites, each one of us can take center stage and present our views of life to a worldwide audience. YouTube made me realise that we’ve got the power within our own hands to change lives through video on demand. There are a lot of things that I’ve learned about YouTube that has helped me get to where I am but long story short- the most important thing that I’ve learned is that if someone learns how the YouTube algorithm works and can hack it, then making money from YouTube is easy. When I say hacking I don’t mean going around the backend and coding stuff but strategies and insights that give you a boost over others.”

This generous businessman is also very keen to pass on his lessons to others, especially those aspiring to be in his position. His message for them is, “By giving their business brand social media touch, they not only generate more business but also connect with their customers better and serve them on a higher level which actually makes their marketing easier.”