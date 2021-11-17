In conversation with the iconic entrepreneur Mr Darshan Sankhala

Mr Darshan Sankhala is a powerful business magnate who has only propelled the business world to greater heights with his innovative ventures.

We all know how important it is for individuals, especially youngsters, to taste their definition of success; after all, this is what they run behind, for achieving everything faster in life. However, we came across one of the most sought after and iconic entrepreneurs of India, Mr Darshan Sankhala who proves that every work if done with humanity and kindness in the heart can turn out to be a successful venture, helping individuals to get nearer all their goals in life.

We got into a quick Tete-a-tete with the business magnate who has become a highly successful business personality with his multiple ventures like Raamapeer Industrial Corporation, Raamapeer studios, Rest Of Life – Best Of Life (ROL BOL), and now the recently launched Spazeden.

What does receiving the mid-day Icon for ‘Iconic Multi-talented Entrepreneur’ mean to you?

When first I was invited for the same, I couldn’t believe it, considering the status of the prestigious award and the feeling is yet to sink in. It only means that my efforts haven’t gone in vain and somewhere I have been able to make that difference in people’s lives through all of my ventures. So, it means a huge honour for my work.

Why do you think this icon is well-deserved?

This icon is well-deserved as I believe getting bestowed with an award as huge as ‘Multi-talented Entrepreneurs at the mid-day Retail Icon 2020’ only shows that individuals like me who believe in diving deep into the entrepreneurial world with the aim to do the greater good are being recognized and are being awarded for the efforts that go into making all this possible.

What were the challenges that you faced and how did you overcome them?

Just like any other newcomer in the business world, my path too was not a bed of roses and I have had to go through many trials and errors in life to ultimately make it in the entrepreneurial world. Although I always found a versatile professional in myself, I failed many times before making this huge. The mistakes that I made in life have actually turned to be stepping stones, which has allowed me to become the multi-talented professional and entrepreneur that I am today.

What has been the vision that you started with and were you able to achieve them?

The pure vision for me has been to help people and be a benefactor of good change in society, who through all the work he does, makes a positive difference in people’s lives. Today, after being the head honcho of so many of my businesses, I can proudly say, I have somewhere achieved what I desired. With that being said, there’s still a long way to go.

What have been your achievements in the field of your work that you feel pride in showcasing?

There have been many awards and accolades that I have earned, some of them include, getting awarded by actor Vivek Oberoi as ‘Mumbai global achiever’, receiving the certificate of eminent for a multi-talented entrepreneur in India by Bhupesh Baghel, the CM of Chhattisgarh from the government of Chhattisgarh and through Dainik Bhasker. I was also awarded the Entrepreneur of eminence award and recently, of course, I got an award at the Mid-day Retail Icon 2020.

With the challenges thrown up by the Pandemic, how do you see your industry rising from it?

The pandemic may have changed many things for many people, but my ventures have always tried to sail through the rough waters by being in the trend of the changing times. With more work across social media platforms and initiatives under my companies, my firms and I have been trying our best to reach more and more people and make every possible effort to make it huge in its respective space.

What are the industry trends that are here to stay according to you?

The use of social media platforms and the digital world as a whole is the new normal according to me. This is a trend that may never go out of fashion and is here to stay. Apart from that, being innovative and coming up with unique ideas and concepts have always attracted people, this is also what will help firms across industries.

Your success mantra?

“If you want to achieve greatness, stop asking for permission”.