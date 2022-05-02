Conker App shines as an excellent learning course app in recent times

Offering the most affordable and the best skilling courses, it has taken massive steps in bettering India’s education realm.

To have a vision is one thing; to make efforts around is another thing, but to work with honesty and spare no effort in turning those visions into a beautiful reality is a different thing altogether. There are a few rare gems in this world who have made sure to work around such visions that have the power to spread the good among others. Serving as one of the most perfect examples of one such passionate soul is Arvind Arora, who founded something as amazing as Conker App, a promising e-learning platform under Conker World Pvt Ltd. Teaching students through its skilling courses in order to make them competent and industry-ready and earn well, Conker App has made its mark in the digital realm with earning 4.7/5 stars on Play Store, and more than 5 lakh installs already.

Conker App (A2 App) has gained incredible limelight as it provides the right kind of skills training to students and has even made sure to change the perspectives of education among the youth, which has served as a great step forward to transform the whole of the education realm. Arvind Arora has an outstanding social media presence with over 23 million followers. He has made sure to imbibe the culture of skill-based learning in youth by helping them focus on their personal skills. This, he believes, helps them generate monetary benefits through the gig economy by investing a minimum amount to polish their skills.

There is a list of people who have joined forces with Conker World Pvt Ltd, including Ranveer Allahbadia, a well-known influencer and founder of Beerbiceps. The company, which has closed its pre-seed round of 300K USD, was led by many others as well like Rahul Saria (Nimble Growth), Anand Prakash & Pulkit Jain (Vedantu), Kamlesh Bhagat & Anand Poste (Jobs Capital), Tarun Saini (Vidyakul), Prashant Choudhary (Click Orchid), Soveet Gupta (Udyan Tea), Himanshi Singh (let’s learn), Viraj Sheth (Monk Entertainment), and Neha Agrawal from Mathematically Inclined, Mahendra Dogney. Many other prominent names have also joined the brand’s team and taken it much higher in the education sector.