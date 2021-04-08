Lack of options is no more the main problem that B2B buyers face. Instead, the problem is of option-overwhelm, something that baffles even the most seasoned tech buyers. ComHQ is out to an end to the tech shopper’s ordeal. The online library is made to eliminate overwhelm and ambiguity from the online search process when you need tech tools and services.

ComHQ – The Meaningful Online Search Experience for Your Tech-Shopping

A Google search for any kind of tech tool or services provider is likely to return millions of results. To sample even 1 in a million of these results, you’ll need hours at a stretch. Not an effective method.

ComHQ does better. The core difference between ComHQ and a search engine is that the latter’s results are not vetted. Nor do they come with information that aids technical shoppers.

With ComHQ, you get a curated list of apps, tools, and technology service providers. You also get an in-depth analysis of the products and services. This is what informs and aids choice.

Whether you are looking for a SaaS product or a tech service provider, ComHQ’s searchable (and constantly updated) database can help you find exactly what you are looking for, in 10 minutes or less.

A Shot In The Arm For Marketing & Tech Agencies As Well As Buyers

ComHQ’s founder, Akhilesh Choudhary – a serial entrepreneur, is no stranger to the struggles of finding the right technology via an online search. And they were quick in identifying and correcting this shortcoming, which is how ComHQ came into being.

On ComHQ, vendors can submit or claim (If the listing is already present on the platform) their listings. The platform’s proprietary review and rating system process these listings and factors in user reviews. It then curates a list of top vendors in specific niches.

Tech sellers get a platform to showcase what they have on offer. And tech buyers get to choose from the creamy layer without having to separate the wheat from chaff themselves.

ComHQ Goes Way Beyond Being A B2B Review Platform Of Tech Vendors

The single most important goal for ComHQ is to equip tech shoppers with informed decisions with a search tool that helps them find the right software product or service within minutes.

However, that’s not all.

ComHQ’s team verifies and vets all listings. This means a user can trust the validity of the results. The ComHQCrux Score, allocated to each tech tool and vendor, lets users filter out the most relevant results in a moment. All listings can be categorized by industry focus, tech platforms, and other relevant factors.

The platform also has a Guest Contributor Portal. And that’s where shareable industry insights can be found. The portal breeds inspiring thoughts from industry leaders and helps others learn emerging trends and get business advice and tips from those who know what’s the real deal.

Better Purchase Decisions, Minus The Stress – With ComHQ

ComHQ promises tech-shoppers “an enviable platter of sorted solutions.” By simply logging in to the portal, users can shortlist, follow or request a quote from a vendor.

Akhilesh Choudhary’s entrepreneurial venture ComHQ aims to create a growing and credible online information bank where vendors get a voice and buyers get the ease of making an informed choice.

“We are driven by users and their reviews. Real-time user reviews are the most important factor in our curation process,” says Akhilesh Choudhary.

As a platform designed to practically overcome the buyer-seller divide and the curse of choice, ComHQ is emerging as a revolutionary, new way of finding the right tech solutions within minutes.