Making people laugh is not an easy task. But we all are surrounded by many witty-minded and humorous people around us. These people make our life better and interesting with their jokes and puns. Two such people who have been making the internet a better place since 2017 are Funcho founders Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah.

Funcho is the word that means laughter. Shyam and Dhruv, who are engineers by profession, love to make people laugh. Hence, in 2017, they started their YouTube channel which is one of the top channels in India currently. Over the years, they’ve left the viewers in splits with different kinds of hilarious content and jokes.

Shyam Sharma and Dhruv Shah’s YouTube channel Funcho has more than 1.8 million subscribers as of now. They also have a popular Instagram page of the same name which has more than 470k followers. On their Instagram page, they share great puns, funny jokes and memes. Their posts receive lots of likes and shares too.

Funcho has managed to build a loyal fan base for themselves because of their quality content, humour and relatable videos/posts. Both Shyam and Dhruv keep an eye on trends. If something is interesting enough – whether it’s a movie, series or any statement by a popular personality or anything random, they create videos that people of all ages can relate to.

The Funcho founders never want to stop making people laugh. Shyam and Dhruv always take out time to interact with their fans and understand what kind of content they expect from Funcho. The duo’s popularity is such that they’ve performed at many events, college festivals and had collaborations with many celebs. Along with their humorous content, they also make music videos. One such video is called ‘Gardi’ which instantly became people’s favourite.