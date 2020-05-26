Gaurav Kaushal is definitely a true role model for the young generation. He has not only cracked big competitive exams like UPSC Civil Services Exam, IIT-JEE, SSC CGLE but also has a vast experience of 13 years in the fitness field.

He has never compromised with his fitness during the exam preparation phase or during his present role as a Civil Servant. Indeed presently he is also guiding the youngsters regarding competitive exam preparation, fitness, career selection and various other important aspects of young life.

According to him, youngsters totally ignore their fitness while preparing for any exam and this results in various physical & mental health problems later on. So achieving your academic results at the cost of your health is not worth. Indeed if youngsters will take care of their fitness then they can achieve much better results with comparatively less input. He believes in smart study plan rather than being a book worm.

According to him, he has cracked UPSC Civil Services Exam with heavy optional subjects of Math’s and Physics and that too with an average self-study of around 8-9 hours per day. That was possible only because even a day before his exams he didn’t ignore his workout. And today many youngsters admire him as their role model and are pursuing the guidelines told by him on his YouTube Channel and Instagram page.

Our society definitely needs such role models in the present era so as to get the best out of our country’s real asset, i.e. our youngsters.