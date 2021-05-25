Ever since social media has advanced, it has changed the fortunes of many creators and artists. The talent of an individual has got the right exposure as they have earned much-needed recognition over the internet. Sahaj Singh Chahal, one of the profound choreographers, is a phenomenal name making waves on the internet. Known for his out of the world dancing skills, he holds immense talent as an actor and has been true to his craft. In the challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic, Sahaj has gained great momentum by creating out of the box content including dance covers and reels for his fans and followers.

Being a performer and having choreographed the top-notch celebrities from the tinsel town, Sahaj Singh Chahal is keen to utilize his potential as an actor. The versatile guy who had made his acting debut with the 2020 film ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ has expressed his desire of featuring in a web series. Well, after establishing his name as one of the supremely talented performers and choreographers, he is highly interested to venture into the digital space. Speaking about it, he shares, “Web series and shows have always fascinated everyone. If you see in today’s time, big-budget movies are also directly opting for an OTT release. I believe that OTT is gradually replacing mainstream cinema and I would love to showcase my talent by doing a web series.”

The young lad who began his career as a dancer merely at an age of 14 rose to fame when he mesmerized everyone with his dance in the reality shows ‘Dilse Nache India Wale’ and ‘Dance Premier League’. Moreover, Sahaj’s dance company ‘Urban Singh Crew’ is his baby that he began when he was 24. Since then, Sahaj has taken the dance group on a global level by showcasing the richness and the traditional Indian values. Now as an actor, Chahal is leaving no stone unturned to make his OTT debut.

When asked if he has his eyes on any web project, Sahaj Singh Chahal revealed, “To be honest, I have my eyes on many projects, haha (laughs). But I would love to be a part of any web series that is based on real-life events. Along with it, I would like to make my OTT debut with a high-energy dance show or a web film.” That sounds pretty interesting, and we believe that making a debut with the dance web show would be an apt choice for the talented young man. After all, in his marvellous career, Sahaj Singh Chahal has choreographed more than 70 Punjabi songs including ‘Naah’, ‘Nikle Currant’, ‘Buzz’, ‘Kya Baat Ay’ and many more.

Besides songs and music videos, Sahaj Singh Chahal has earlier been a choreographer for Bollywood films like ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Jai Mummy Di’, ‘Bhangra Paa Le’ and ‘Welcome To New York’, to name a few. Soon, he is all set to create a magic on the screen with his new film Rocket Gang. It seems that after transforming the dream of becoming a high-end dancer and a performer, the bundle of talent is now all set to impress everyone with his acting performance.