Chef Cristian Marino’s name has become synonymous with creativity and innovation in the food industry. In a career spanning decades, Cristian has continually strived to identify the essence of classic Italian cuisine and make it thoroughly modern.

His experimental recipes have taken him all over the world and he has travelled over 10 countries with a portfolio of restaurants from Asia through Europe to the Middle East. But it is in his home country of Italy that Marino continues to search and enhance his experience in order to influence his peers around the globe, and confirm his place as one of the famous chefs in the world.

Cristian was born in Milan and had moved to Calabria at a very young age. Soon after that, Cristian began learning from their parents’ restaurant that was present in ‘Calabria’. At the age of 17, Cristian moved to Stresa on the shores of Maggiore lake where he attended the E Maggia Hotel school and was able to learn from some of the best Chefs Maestro in Italy.

It was Cristian’s relentless curiosity about the possibilities of traditional Italian food that drove him to become one of Italian’s most celebrated chefs around the world.

The CM Menu by Cristian Marino

The flagship service of Cristian Marino is the ‘CM Menu’, a signed menu by Chef Cristian Marino, an authentic Italian menu solely conceived for your business. Chef Cristian Marino undertakes to design, implement and maintain it with scheduled visits throughout the year. The basic idea for this scheme is to provide the menu to authentic Italian restaurants and international hotels worldwide.

“Due to this pandemic, it has become difficult for me to implement this scheme. However, I hope and I believe that 2021 will overcome the pandemic and I’m confident that I can start working on the implementation part again,” said Cristian Marino.

Cristian’s preoccupation with classic Italian aromatic herbs forms the basis for much of his work. He has called seasoning ‘the verb of Italian cuisine’ and has sought to fully understand its place in cuisine as the one single component that can unite other, often diverse, flavours in harmony.

For Cristian, this is what differentiates ‘Italian cuisine’ from ‘Italian food’ and many of his recipes hold true to this philosophy. His dishes are frequently a reflection on terroir and also the integrity of simple ingredients. However, their execution with the pleasant balance and subtle flavours elevate them to a culinary art form.

Experience is what makes Cristian a unique chef

Chef Cristian Marino has also obtained and maintained ‘The Golden Q’ from Ospitalità Italiana for all the Italian restaurants he has worked for. He has also achieved the ‘Silver Plate’ after the visit from the representative of the Accademia Italiana Della Cucina in one of the restaurants Chef Cristian has worked for.

The chef started his journey as a chef working in the Silversea Cruise Ship through which he was able to discover more than 30 countries from Russia to Asia as a Chef de Parties. Then he joined Radisson Blu and InterContinental in Europe and worked as an Executive Chef in these hotels. After that, he went to work at Marriott International, East Java-Indonesia, to work as a Complex Executive Chef for two pre-opening hotels and finally now he has become the Italian Chef consultant for the global hospitality market.

Cristian‘s commitment to cuisine and to the avant-garde has led it to defend the dialogue between the countryside and science, a total dialogue.

Wherever he cooks, Chef Cristian Marino continues to push the boundaries of Italian cuisine. His unique creativity means his combination of the classic and the modern frequently yields surprises. But the fact that he remains one of the few Italian chefs that most other chefs look up to is no surprise at all.