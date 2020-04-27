Parag Rawool, a renowned Indian television and reality show casting director who kickstarted his journey as an event planner and floor manager for many media events in 2007, has successfully completed 12 years in the industry owing to his passion to do something in the entertainment world.

Parag has a track record of having completed a centenary of promotional events across India. This multi-faceted casting director has not only worked for television reality shows but has also worked on ad shows and been part of movies like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa as a production manager and an assistant location manager for Ferrari Ki Sawari.

Over the years, Parag has gained immense recognition in the television industry and is now a Talent head for most of the prominent channels in India like Starplus, Zee Tv, Colors, History TV 18, etc. He has also worked as a senior talent producer on some of the top-rated shows like Dance +, Saregamapa Lil champs, Master Dance, Rising Star and many more.

Parag started his own agency in 2020 named Team Aspiring, a 360-degree media and entertainment agency that consists of media professionals from every department and strata of the industry. With this venture, Parag Rawool has successfully added another feather to his cap.

The Indian casting director is currently working on his upcoming projects which are in the pipeline.