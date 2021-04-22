CARGLOSS is revolutionizing the car detailing business in Bhuj and we can’t get enough of this success story of Devang Kirit Bhai Thacker, the owner of the first-ever car detailing studio in Bhuj-Kachchh-Gujarat. Here, we have five reasons why we think CARGLOSS is not only the best car detailing company but also the best success story.

1) Before the year 2019, the total number of car detailing showrooms in the Bhuj region was 0. Yes, you read that right, ZERO. Devang Kirit Bhai Thacker decided to start the first-ever showroom of car detailing in the region where the people weren’t even aware of the term ‘CAR DETAILING’. This is what he said: “Aisi jagah shoes beche hai ja logo ko pata nahi tha ki shoes pehne k kya faayde hai”

“I have sold shoes in a place where people didn’t know what are its benefits.”

2) Even after a year of lockdown, CARGLOSS manages to get 30-40 clients every month. It is just amazing, how popular his services have become.

3) CARGLOSS has become so famous that people from nearby regions like Gandhidham, Anjar, Mandvi, Mundra etc have started to come over to Bhuj just to get their cars detailed by CARGLOSS. CARGLOSS not only serves the needs of the cars of Bhuj but also of many neighbouring areas. Such amazing popularity can only be compared with global brands.

4) Now, they have also started PPF (Paint Protection Film) as well as Wrapping of cars. CARGLOSS is getting even bigger. Yes, that’s one amazing news we have. Devang Kirit Bhai Thacker has decided to open more showrooms after seeing the rising demand. He already has one 1200 sq ft in Bhuj and now he plans to expand.

“We are planning to start 1 more showroom in Gandhidham-Kachchh-Gujarat after this pandemic situation of COVID-19 gets over. Future plans are to provide franchise all over Gujarat as well as all over India.”

He was heard sharing his plans. He already has a GST number and has got CARGLOSS trademarked.

5) Because CARGLOSS not only dared to dream big but also managed to outlive and outdo the expectations. In today’s world where millions of dreams are squashed daily and such tough times torment the world, Devang Kirit Bhai Thacker and his CARGLOSS inspire others.