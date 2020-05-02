Tarun Rathi is the quintessential “guy next door” who understands an average individual’s need to balance work and family.

He answers a few queries:

Why did you start IndiaRises Initiative?

The reason behind this mission called “IndiaRises Initiative” is to allow people to spend time with their families while still earning a steady income.

How does IndiaRises Initiative work?

This business uses dropshipping model using the Shopify store. IndiaRises Initiative offers a readymade e-commerce setup to any individual/small business with basic computer knowledge to start their own profitable print on demand business. All this can be done with minimum front end investment and without the need to store the inventory.

What is the USP of IndiaRises Initiative?

The USP of using IndiaRises Initiative is that you can spend time with your family without having to worry about a steady income. It helps you handle both personal and professional lives at an easy pace through this revolutionary money-making system.

What is Dropshipping exactly?

‘Dropshipping’, for those who don’t know, is a retail method of business wherein a store sells the purchased items without storing any products. Products are shipped directly by a third party, from which the store purchases and sells them. In this way, the seller doesn’t have to store anything or handle the product directly. This unique and convenient system has already been tested by quite a few sellers with incredible outcomes.

When did you begin your career?

I began my career in 2007 with dabbling in internet marketing and affiliate offers. My first associations were with Clickbank, Warrior Forum, etc. I’ve done a lot of things. I have lost a lot of money through testing and trying different opportunities over the years.

Tell us about the beginning of IndiaRises Initiative

Eventually, a decade later, I got together the concept called IndiaRises Initiative. For this self-funded startup, initially, I trained 52 small businesses so that they could ‘expand their verticals and create their own print on demand business.’ Today, IndiaRises Initiative operates with a network of hundreds of small businesses spread across the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Europe. This brings in substantial additional revenue.

What are your other ventures apart from IndiaRises Initiative?

Till date, I’ve launched multiple digital programs such as the following –

TheBreedBusiness BLACK

DRYSOcialMediaSuite

Petpreneursystem

TheBreedBusiness

All these programs focus on housewives and specially-abled individuals who want to run an online e-commerce business.

Tell us about your book

Having an insight into personal finance, I also used that to write a book “TheBreedBusiness: From Dogs to Dollars.” Through this book, I’ve shown passionate pet-owners how they can create a six-figure business through pets. This book showcases the ‘complete process to start your own unique pet print products business and how you can launch in as less as 60 minutes.”

What are your future plans?

Through my company, I am keen to create thousands of more jobs, especially in the digital marketing sector. These jobs would be based throughout India, Europe and North America.