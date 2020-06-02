Entrepreneurship is an art, a passion, a belief, to see something ignored by the eyes of others. Unless a person has it within, it is unlikely to see them move towards a path of success pattern which demands nothing but dedication.

We may have seen many youngsters trying early, failing hard, giving up a lot and then starting to blame around, but then, there are those who fall, leap, try and even see a lot of failures but they know what their passion is and what they want.

Same is the life story of Vishujeet Thakur, a young lad from a middle-class family of Muzaffarnagar who didn’t fail but rose and shined bright in the light of his own created patterns and dedication. He, from an early age, had a mindset to learn and what attracted his mind was the Internet, websites, and their functioning. He researched a lot and learned what Digital Marketing actually is. Something which he started craving for further and made sure to fulfill with the in-depth knowledge he attained from the gift of the Internet.

“Fly high. Do not bother to fail or fall. Just keep moving ahead. I did the same; all can do the same. There is one thing, just a one, if you leave it once, you get away from it forever. If you stay closer, there is nothing that can do you apart. Digital marketing and its learning were the same for me. I wanted to add on much more than I had and I wanted to ensure that all the learning can be used in a practical manner. Were all seemed busy, I shined bright. I made a life, and now, whosoever hears and reads this, I am sure, it is time for you too,” said Vishujeet Thakur pointing out how he started early with a little fear but his mind, well, it knew it’s a want, and it didn’t wait for someone else to be the sun. He became the reason for his own light and this is where he started to succeed.

Vishujeet made a start at 15. Every time, he pushed himself a little more than the last time. The best part of his life was, he was not afraid of the new trends of Digital Marketing kicking in as he wanted the same.

In his own words, “A field where new comes every day and a place where I can keep it continued, Digital Marketing was the same for me. I found my first true love and ensured to never leave it again.” Well, this is what a winner’s mind is like and he kept a balance between all. He researched like a learner, processed like an adopter, and used it in real life as a true entrepreneur.

The life mentioned above might seem too positive, but it was all because Vishujeet knew how to keep it the same. He never let the negativity touch his ideas and if it did, he kept calm and ensured to get that away before it led to getting his mind away from patience and dedication. He knew how to give it a leap and he knew he holds the capability to ensure the best around and this is what he followed, acting as a leader and a supporter of people around.