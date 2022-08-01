Breaking the bulwarks of the English language with Riti Boochra

Riti Boochra is an out-and-about educator who intends to reshape teaching standards and the quality of education. She plans to spur her fellow learners and students into unlearning the ways of the past and embracing new techniques backed by technological advancements. To this end, she operates a successful and burgeoning Instagram page, @learnenglishwithriti.

Movers and shapers

Riti’s current accomplishments have been moved, motivated and shaped by several aspects, especially her zeal and passion for reading. She is a book enthusiast. From a very young age, she got exposed to reading.

She imbibes and follows through with the principles laid out in “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie. A timeless classic, the lessons are testimonials across age and geography. She admits this one to be her all-time favourite.

In fact, her father had introduced her to a beautiful universe of books. Also, he handed this book to her and swore that her life would change. She has not looked back ever since.

Another shaper was her family publishing house. Here, Riti got exposed to editing, compiling and co-authoring books during her teenage years. In only seven years, she had edited and compiled over 100 books and also co-wrote the Economics references and English language guide books.

The many hats

During her young adult days, she pursued her LLB and LLM degrees and channelled that feat into imparting legal knowledge to learners in Jaipur and Guwahati. She is a lawyer, transpired into a successful content creator and best-selling author, and channels all her experiences into her true passion—teaching the English language.

In 2010, Riti was lauded by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for her academic acumen. She has achieved the title “CBSE National Topper” twice during her academic days.

Given her varied exposures and experiences, Riti is a bastion of passion, commitment and dedication. Truly a trailblazer and a force to be reckoned with, that’s Riti Boochra.

Her business venture, her fast-growing baby

Tech is everywhere; it consumes and surrounds us. Its progress is inevitable. In this way, Riti has leveraged tech and begun her journey as an educator with her Instagram handle, @learnenglishwithriti. She launched this endeavour amid the pandemic in July 2020.

Today, her channel turns two years old. To date, she has reshaped the lives of over 3000 students and has a slew of 198,000 ardent followers. Her channel is young, energetic and burgeoning, with 20,000 new members every month.

Her courses and workshops get executed using modern-day techniques. She believes in unlearning the ways of the past through competency-based learning and problem-based learning. Also, her workshops address and rewire the minds through cooperative-based learning, project-based learning and critical thinking abilities.

Tech for the future

Riti contests tech to redefine education for future generations. She reckons that traditional teaching methods are the fossils of the past. To this end, she says, “new tools call for new rules”.

Modern-day avenues such as real-time video-screen sharing are a blessing. This shall help overcome the trouble of physical accessibility. No longer shall getting an education be daunting for those at a distance.

Yet another is the gamut of one-on-one sessions. Now, this is what most students and learners have been yearning for the longest time. And now they have it. Using these, Riti shall curate a personal bonding with her fellow students and gain a well-rounded understanding of their needs and expectations.

Long story short, these avenues shall help with needs-based training. In this, Riti shall individually guide her students through articulate and detailed learning paths, embracing customised tutoring.

Her vision for a brighter tomorrow

Riti is driven and dedicated, with no plan or intent of stopping any time soon. Her ultimate goal is to launch education centres that shall reshape the teaching standards and quality of education.

The tenets of her approach

Riti places compassion at the top. In this, she intends to learn and grow with her students. The foundation of her tenets stems from the spectrum—one year = 365 possibilities.