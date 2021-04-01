It is rightly said that aspirations and ambitions are not bound by age. With so many opportunities available in today’s time, people can make their dreams come true with the right opportunity. An entrepreneur can be an 18-year-old youth or someone who’s 50. Similarly, a person’s marital status doesn’t restrict them from doing big things. If you are wondering who we are talking about here, well, it’s Annu Marbaniang, a 40-year-old athlete and a mother of 2 teenagers.

Usually, people think marriage and motherhood mean the end of goals for women. But that is not the case at all in today’s time. Annu Marbaniang, who is currently a resident of Gurgaon, was always into sports during her childhood days.

With immense support from her family, she decided to take off her career as a bodybuilder. She is also trained and certified in several skill sets like RPM, spinning, cycling, TRX STC, Triggerpoint, Zuu, Foam Roller and ViPR.

When Annu Marbaniang started working on her visions, there was no looking back. Her list of achievements since then has been quite long. It started in 2010 when Annu Marbaniang won the title of Miss Assam 2010 and was also the finalist at Gladrags Miss India. The athlete won the Muscle Mania Bikini competition in 2017 and won second place in the Bodypower PCA 2017 competition.

At the YMCA 2017 contest, Annu got second place and was the second-runner up at WBFF 2018 Bikini Diva in London. In 2019, at the IFBB Pro League (Bikini Diva) in Vietnam, Annu won 5th place and was the second runner-up at the 2019 NPC Worldwide Shawn Classic IFBB Pro League in the Philippines (Bikini Diva). Annu was honoured with the 2019 ET NOW Women Leadership Award and the 7th Edition of the World Woman Leadership Congress – Woman Super Achiever Award in 2020.

Annu Marbaniang has been changing hundreds of lives as a fitness instructor in gyms like Fitness First Gym (Gurgaon), Nehru Place and Connaught Place, Celebrity Fitness Gym (Gurgaon & Rajouri Garden) and Ozone Club in Defence Colony. As a fitness instructor, Annu trains people with Zuu, TRX, Triggerpoint, RPM and many more.