The concept of ‘grooming’ is no longer limited to women. The men of different age groups also invest their time in haircare and skincare. With men being super conscious about their skincare routine, there has been an upsurge in the demand for body care products. Besides the ordinary lotions and creams, there have been multiple beauty products for men like face scrub, beard wash, beard oil, hair care products, and other advanced products for the skin.

Offering an exclusive range of products, body care brand ‘Bryan & Candy’ has got its ‘Lion Series for Men’ as the top-notch collection for men. The products under this exclusive collection are said to enrich and rejuvenate men’s skin, thus giving ever-lasting results. The pioneers behind this beauty brand are Dipak Desai and Pallav Shah who have given a new meaning to men’s grooming. Founded in 2017, Bryan & Candy has rightly made itself one of India’s leading beauty care brands across borders.

With its utmost priority on quality over quantity, the brand has several products under its belt. The Ultra-Nourishing Beard Oil for Men is a beard growth oil that promotes healthy growth of beard, and moustaches. Enriched with Aragan Oil, Wheat Germ Oil, Almond Oil, and Vitamin E, the oil works effectively on the skin and beard, giving an extra glow. Just like beard care, face care is equally important for men. Its Intensive Purifying Clay Face Mask for Men has super healing properties that boost the skin and remove excess oils that cause acne, blackheads, dark spots and promote skin tightening.

For proper hair care, the beauty brand has one-of-a-kind Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo. It cleanses all impurities, removes sebum, and gives a lustrous look promoting the thickness of the hair. Its ingredients like Procapil, Hydrolyzed Keratin, and Vital Amino Acids have powerful properties that take care of the overall growth of hair. Apart from this, the bath and shower gel by the brand has cocoa butter, shea butter, and organic aloe vera that moisturizes the skin and keeps it away from being dry.

Among many skin issues, the face being tanned is one of the most common problems faced by men. To combat the problem of tanning, ‘Bryan & Candy’ has its exclusive De-Tan Face Scrub for Men that has ingredients like Licorice Extract, Mulberry Extract, Turmeric Extract, and Oatmeal. It eliminates dead skin cells, blackheads and gives clear skin with its natural and organic ingredients.

The other products under The Lion Series include Intense Face and Beard Moisturiser for all skin types, Hair Styling Gel for a stronghold, Deep Cleansing Face and Beard Wash for men, and the 5 in 1 Advanced Skin Repair for Men. These products under The Lion Series promote grooming on all levels. All the products are tried and tested by dermatologists first before they are available in the market.

The products certified by IFRA are skin-friendly and free from chemicals. Along with a strong digital presence, the beauty brand has its massive plan of expanding offline with a majority of retail stores across India and overseas.