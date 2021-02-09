Trending Facebook page “Mera Bharat Mahan” is a top Community page created by Vikas Raj and Muzammil Mannan. The main motto of creating the page is to help the mediocre people facing severe issues during the Corona Pandemic.

Meet the proud founders of “Mera Bharat Mahan”, best friends Vikas Raj and Muzammil Mannan, who want to help the helpless and spread a smile on their faces. During the tough times of the Corona Pandemic, the most badly hit were the daily wage workers and the street labourers.

Seeing their struggle for one meal, many charitable trusts, various community members have come together to satisfy their need for bread. Mera Bharat Mahan, a community portal is amongst them who is helping the poor in their struggles.

The two best friends, Vikas Raj and Muzammil Mannan are the proud owners of this portal. The duo started this page during the nation’s tough time, i.e. in August 2020, and the portal today is now blessed with 10 million followers.

Inspiration Behind Mera Bharat Mahan

Vikas Raj is from Patna and completed his graduation in BTech Computer Science in 2016 whereas Muzammil Mannan is from Jodhpur and has completed Masters in MCA. The two coincidentally met at a seminar in Delhi which turned into a beautiful friendship and they thought of working together in near future.

Meantime, the Corona epidemic started worldwide and the lockdown was announced in early 2020. During this time, Vikas Raj got his eye on a portal “USA Today”, a channel of USA Country. The portal was filled with posts related to what is happening in the USA and was being viral. It helped the USA Community during the lockdown.

Vikas liked this page a lot. He got so much inspired that he decided that this is what he wanted to do for society. He shared the idea with his best friend Muzammil.

In India, the lockdown was imposed in March 2020. Seeing a perfect time, Vikas created a Facebook Page “Mera Bharat Mahan” which could help the Indian Community. They posted everything about India here. Who is struggling for any help? What kind of help people need? All the social issues were being posted on the community page and people are getting helped by each other.

The duo started the Facebook page under the banner of F5 Entertainment Media Pvt Ltd. Both worked hard to make this page popular.

Future Perspectives

The duo Vikas Raj and Muzammil Mannan is planning to launch a book of Portal “Mera Bharat Mahan” for Non-Internet Users thinking that good content should reach out to many which will surely help in spreading happiness and positivity all around. The page has become a ray of hope for many during the nation’s tough times.