It is an international initiative, a movement to empower and transform women and help them to lead their inner drive and passion with concrete impactful structure. There is hardly any sector wherein woman has not made her foray and made an impact. The holistic development and the areas which are seen as passion of several women are the areas this organisation intends to work and nurture on.

The Organisation having a vision of empowering women intends to generate confidence and create them into powerful spokespersons, advocates of passion driven movements and social causes that impact our lives and of those near and dear to us.

The areas BeingShe intends to work on in Phase I are education, emerging new sectors like blogging and influencers, social impact makers, events – corporate and leisure planners, out of box thinkers, creative writers, floral art and science believers, cosmetologists, fitness and finesse lovers, and design thinkers.

BeingShe is a platform to encourage women to embrace their own uniqueness and beliefs. At this stage we call life, the woman plays multiple roles and when women come together with a collective intention, magic happens!!

Founded by Mrs. India Globe 2018, Aparna Bajpai, BeingShe offers a unique opportunity for women from all walks of life to continue to evolve and lead a fulfilling life.

There are thousands of inspirational stories waiting to be told about women who yearn for a more fulfilling life. BeingShe brings you, these true stories of struggle and stories of success, to inspire us and others to take action and work to change lives.

“I want women to live to their full potential, not to hold themselves back because of insecurities, self-doubt or apprehension” says Aparna Bajpai “Your life is enriched with meaning when you allow yourself to become inspired, set goals, and charge after them with passion.”

The most pressing issue before us is the degradation of our environment, that impacts health, justice, and peace of our families our communities.