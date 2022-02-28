BeethoSOL ionized healthy water unveiled at Kolkata

BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water, a unit of Gangnam Street Retail LLP, announced the commercial launch of its Ionized Healthy Water machines in Eastern India. The company has already introduced its products in India in the last quarter of 2021.

At an event organized in Kolkata Sanjeev Rathi, Managing Director of BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water, spoke about the 5 models that the company has introduced. He also offered a glimpse of the impressive Product Road Map that the company has envisioned for the Indian market. Present on the occasion was the Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim, who expressed his happiness on the launch and said that a BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water equipment be installed in one of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation premises.

BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water comes with 3 precious life-giving properties – strong Antioxidants as reflected in its high negative ORP (Oxidation Reduction Potential), natural Alkalinity, and Microclustered characteristic. BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water also comes with 2 add-on health-defining characteristics which are UV Light (Ray) Radiation process inside the machine and a Hydrogen content of up to 1,500 ppb. BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water machines enjoy immense competitive advantages like – 2-step dual filter, anti-scaling technology, 5-level filtration system, SMPS power control, customized pH setting and others. Despite of its technological and design superiority, BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water machines are the most cost-optimized ones among the comparable machines in the Indian market.

BeethoSOL’s technology design, conceptualization, and product research is carried out in South Korea and Japan.

Mr. Rathi pointed out that Gangnam Street Retail LLP, the company behind BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water, is a breakthrough technology company with strong design, conceptualization and manufacturing credentials for the last 20+ years.

BeethoSOL Ionized Healthy Water machines possess certifications from the ISO, the United States, Europe, South Korea, Water Quality Association (WQA) and others.

Mr. Rathi mentioned that Quality is central to the design philosophy of Gangnam Street Retail LLP and BeethoSOL. The company is focused on customers’ delight. Based on its high-tech technologies, Gangnam Street is leading the global market by expanding its range of products from white electronics such as refrigerators, washing machines and kitchen appliances to LED, air conditioners, and water ionizers. The company is creating innovative global Number 1 products through differentiated Technology and Smart Sourcing.