There goes a well-known saying that says, “We become what we think.” Well, that is true. The thoughts we have redirect us towards becoming the version we want to be of ourselves. And when we say this, there’s nobody better than Alva Jay who brought her thoughts to action and inspired the ladies of all age groups to break stereotypes without the fear of being judged. She is a beauty blogger, and before marking her stint in the world of bloggers, her bodyweight issues always bothered her. Overcoming and defying all the obstacles, Alva Jay put herself in the spotlight as one of the high-end influencers.

Born and raised in an orthodox family in Southern California, she witnessed a lot of highs and lows in her childhood. To meet her financial expectations, Alva Jay started working during her teenage. Initially, she sold contact lenses and started being super active on the social networking platform Tumblr. In the last few years, social media has given unmatchable exposure to the users, and the bold model has rightly established herself as a high-end model and beauty influencer. “I never knew that I market myself on social media. Not only I have earned fans, but I have also earned good fortunes. Touchwood,” reveals Alva.

Her foray into the beauty industry happened when she turned into a beauty blogger. With her content hitting the bullseye, Alva became the favourite choice of every beauty enthusiast. Despise being overweight, she did not let herself feel demotivated. After moving to Las Vegas in 2017 from Los Angeles, Alva’s only focus was on her body. For the same, she lost 30 lbs and stunned everyone with the transformation. Maintaining the figure and the hot-toned body, Alva Jay has been raising many eyebrows for her hot and bold pictures. “Set a goal and give your best to achieve the goal. All you have to do is focus and make it happen,” stated the blogger.

The sensational influencer who once shied away from doing photoshoots is now making everyone’s jaws dropped with her hotness quotient. Alva has been an ardent user of Snapchat and many of her snaps have gone viral, crossing more than a million views. With many of the posts going viral, the diva has truly overcome all the obstacles and has been an inspirational figure to many young women. Urging everyone to never settle for less, Alva Jay suggests that one must focus on dreams and make them turn into reality.